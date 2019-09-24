International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Part of 5-storey building collapses in Mumbai; no casualty

PTI Mumbai
Updated: 24-09-2019 15:33 IST
Part of 5-storey building collapses in Mumbai; no casualty

A portion of a five-storey building collapsed in suburban Khar on Tuesday afternoon, but no casualty was reported, a fire brigade official said. The incident took place around 2.20 pm when part of a staircase of the residential building, located near Khar Gymkhana, came crashing down, he said.

"No casualty has been reported so far and efforts are underway to clear the debris," he said. A rescue team was trying to ascertain if anyone was trapped under the rubble, he said.

Four fire engines along with rescue vans, an ambulance, local civic officials, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and police personnel rushed to the spot, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019