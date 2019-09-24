Delhi: 10 kg heroin worth 40 cr seized, 3 apprehended

Delhi Police Special Cell seized 10 kg heroin worth Rs 40 crores and arrested three men from Shalimar Bagh area. "Special Cell undertook the search operation on Sept 20 in which 10 kilograms of heroin was recovered from the accused who were identified as Riyaz khan and Shakeel, residents of Manipur and Shubhankar Haldhar of West Bengal respectively," the police informed on Tuesday.

The seized drug was concealed in the cavity of a scorpio which is valued at Rs 40 crores in the international market, said the police. Subsequently, an interstate arms supplier identified as Irshad Khan was arrested by the crime branch and one carbine, 40 semi-automatic pistols and 20 magazines were recovered from his possession. (ANI)

