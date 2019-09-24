K'taka: Vaccination campaign underway in Shivamogga to curb monkey fever

Karnataka Health Department has conducted a vaccination campaign in Shivamogga district for people who are suffering from Kyasanuru Forest Disease (KFD), commonly known as 'Monkey Fever'. KFD is caused by Kyasanur Forest disease virus (KFDV), a member of the virus family Flaviviridae. Transmission to humans may occur after a tick bite or contact with an infected animal, most importantly a sick or recently dead monkey.

The campaign is currently underway in the fever-affected villages of the district. The doctors who are part of the campaign has said that the mobile health team has been approaching far-flung areas of the district as around 20 per cent people are still deprived of a single dose of the vaccination.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Director, Viral Diagnostic laboratory DR SK Kiran said, "Last year it was a big outbreak, we started vaccination from June. Aralagodu village lost twenty lives. Unfortunately, people are not coming to take the vaccination. They should take this vaccination twice in a year." He continued, "We are planning to conduct several awareness programs like folk songs, dances, drama to connect to the people of the village and to make aware them to the disease."

KFD program director, Dr Darshan said, "We are working on a research project funded by the research council of UK and Indian council of agricultural research. Our team involves inter-disciplinary experts from forest tree, biodiversity animal health and public health." Darshan further said that the five institutes of India such as Indian Council of Medical Research, National Institute of Traditional Medicine, Belagavi, ICAR - National Institute of Veterinary Epidemiology and Disease Informatics, Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute (ATARI), Bengaluru, Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services (DHFWS), Karnataka, Institute of Public Health (IPH), Bengaluru are working together to identify what are the risk factors for the KFD.

Last year, 23 people died and more than 400 people were infected due to KDF. (ANI)

Also Read: Nigerian man employs unique trick to dupe people; held

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)