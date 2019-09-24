UP govt. to use barcodes, GPS technology for curbing sales and production of illicit liquor

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday announced to make use of GPS technology to keep a track on complete supply chain mechanism of licensed liquor, in order to prevent the sale and manufacturing of illicit liquor. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"The state government would monitor the production and sale of liquor by assigning a unique barcode to every bottle. We will prevent the sale of illicit and smuggled liquor through this move. The entire system of supplying the raw material to production unit as well as its procurement by the sales vendor will be monitored by using GPS", Uttar Pradesh Minister Shrikant Sharma informed reporters. In other decisions taken during today's cabinet meeting, the state government has announced to create a post of Director General of School Education to enable greater coordination between the five directorates of Basic education.

The state cabinet has also decided to develop Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Firozabad, Mathura-Vrindavan and Shahjahanpur as smart cities. "The state government has earmarked Rs 175 crore in the budget for this purpose", the state government said in a statement.

Uttar Pradesh government also announced to raise the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of corn to Rs 1760 per quintal. (ANI)

