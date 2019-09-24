NIA gives special training on terror cases to police officials of UP, MP, Bihar & U'khand

The NIA has conducted special training programmes for police officials of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Bihar on the investigation of terrorism-related cases, an official said on Tuesday. The three-day programme, conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Branch in Lucknow, covered issues on evolution of anti-terror law, legal regimes, best practices in terror crime-related investigation and prosecution, case studies on investigation of terrorist acts, terror funding and fake Indian currency note cases, he said.

It also covered investigations abroad, deportation and extradition procedure and mutual legal agreements and letter rogatory, the official said. Twenty-four police officials from superintendent of police rank to sub-inspector from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand attended the classes, he said.

Seven police officials from Bihar, three from Madhya Pradesh, one from Uttarakhand and 13 from Uttar Pradesh participated in the training programmes, which were conducted from September 18 to 20, he added.

