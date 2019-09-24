Man held for using fake ticket to enter IGI Airport

A man was apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport for allegedly using a fake ticket to enter the terminal area, an official said on Tuesday. Manpreet Singh was held while he was leaving Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday evening, the official said.

According to the official, Singh told the Central Industrial Security Force officials that he used a cancelled ticket to Doha for entering the terminal to see off his sister and niece. The person has been handed over to the police who booked him on charges of criminal trespass, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)