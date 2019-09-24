10-year-old girl killed, 2 hurt in Mumbai building collapse

A 10-year-old girl was killed and two others were injured after a five-storey residential building collapsed in suburban Khar on Tuesday afternoon, a fire brigade official said. Nearly two dozen residents of the ill-fated structure were rescued, he said.

The incident took place around 2.20 pm when a part of Bohala Apartment, a residential complex near Khar Gymkhana, caved in, the official said. "Mahi Motwani (10) lost her life in the incident. We rescued 21 people using a fire ladder. Two people were injured and taken to Bhabha Hospital. One of them has been discharged," the official informed.

He added that the entire building has been vacated as a precautionary measure. Four fire engines, rescue vans, an ambulance, civic officials, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and police personnel rushed to the spot, he added..

