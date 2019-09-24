BSF takes up with BGB regarding illegal extraction of boulders

The BSF on Tuesday took up with the BGB regarding the illegal extraction of boulders by Bangladeshi nationals in Umngot river causing ecological impact along the Indo-Bangla border in Meghalaya, an officer said. The issue of illegal extraction of boulders and sand from the Umngot/Jaflong river is one among the many issues that were raised at the 3-day Inspector General level meeting of the border guards of the two countries - Border Security Force (BSF) and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) - which started here on Tuesday, the officer said.

The BGB delegation is led by Md Zakir Hussain, an IG rank officer, while BSF Meghalaya Frontier IG Kuldeep Saini is leading the BSF delegation. "Illegal extraction of boulders from Umngot/Jaflong river, illegal intrusion by the BGB into Indias territory to stop a development work along the Indo-Bangladesh border and border fencing besides coordinated efforts to stop cattle smuggling were some of the issues that were taken up in the meeting," the officer told PTI, requesting anonymity.

The IG level-meet between the two border guards is held once a year alternately in India and Bangladesh frontier-wise, the officer added..

