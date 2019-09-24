Inquiry launched into woman's death at metro station in

The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety(CMRS) on Tuesday began a probe into the incident in which a 24-year-old woman died after a sharp-edged piece of plaster from a wall fell on her at Ameerpet metro station here. CMRS, JK Garg carried out preliminary inspection at the accident site along with Managing Director of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited, NVS Reddy and other senior officials, an official release said on Tuesday.

"This is a preliminary inspection. Further inspections will be done in due course and the required engineering tests will be done under the supervision of IIT, Hyderabad. Public hearing will be held by CMRS at Metro Rail Bhavan on October 3," it said.

The sharp edge of the piece fell on the woman's head from a height of nine meters and she unfortunately succumbed to the injury while being taken to a nearby hospital, N V S Reddy had said. According to eye-witness, the woman was apparently standing under the station when the incident occurred.

The victim is a house wife and resident of KPHB here, the officials had said..

