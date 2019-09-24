TN Speaker to take part in Commonwealth Parliamentary meet

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal will take part in the 64th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference to be held at Kampala, the capital city of Uganda. Dhanapal will take part in the meet to be held from September 25 to 27 as a representative of the Tamil Nadu branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, an official release here said.

The Speaker will take a flight to Doha early Wednesday and from there he will board a connecting aircraft to Kampala. Dhanapal will return on Friday..

