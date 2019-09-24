15 Bangladeshi infiltrators held

A total of 15 Bangladeshi nationals were arrested while trying to enter India illegally at three places of West Bengal early Tuesday, BSF officials said. An Indian who was also illegally crossing over to this side of the border was arrested, the BSF said in a statement.

The 15 Bangladeshis were apprehended from Swarupnagar, Raninagar and Gaighata areas of North 24 Parganas district. During preliminary investigation, it was found that they had crossed over to India with the help of touts.

During 2019, BSF troops of South Bengal Frontier apprehended 205 Indian and 1,036 Bangladeshi nationals while they were trying to cross the International border illegally. PTI PNT NN NN.

