Three die of suffocation after entering septic tank in Assam

Three labourers apparently died of asphyxiation after inhaling toxic gases when they entered a septic tank at a house in Assam's Barpeta district on Tuesday, police said. One of them went inside the tank for cleaning at the under-construction house in Barpeta Road area and fell unconscious, a police officer said.

When two others did not get any response, they also went inside and suffered the same fate due to poisonous gases, he said. Victims have been identified as Rafiqul Islam, Asaruddin and Akmat Ali.

The bodies of the three labourers were recovered and sent for post-mortem examination, he said. The other labourers working at the construction site raised a hue and cry about the incident..

