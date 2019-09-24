Police busts three mini gun factories in Munger

Police have busted three illegal gun factories and seized various equipment used to manufacture firearms in Bihar's Munger district, a senior police officer said on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided a building at Khoja bazar under the jurisdiction of Kasim Bazar police station and busted three illegal mini gun factories, Superintendent of Police, Gaurav Mangla said.

He said the police team seized various equipment used to manufacture arms. The police team also seized eight pieces of partially made pistols, three 7.65 mm cartridges and eight pistol barrel, the SP said.

An FIR has been lodged with Kasim Bazar police station under Arms Act on Tuesday, he said..

