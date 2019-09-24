International Development News
History-sheeter shot dead by police

PTI Chennai
Updated: 24-09-2019 21:54 IST
History-sheeter shot dead by police

A history-sheeter was gunned down in an encounter on Tuesday after he attacked a police team that came to arrest him, a senior official said. The deceased identified as Manikandan from Villupuram had around 20 cases pending agaisnt him including murder, he said.

A police team from Villupuram arrived here to nab Manikandan after receiving information that he was staying at Koratur. Manikandan attacked a sub-inspector (SI) with a sharp edged weapon on his head following which another SI opened fire at him, the official said, adding the history-sheeter died on the spot.

The injured SI was shifted to a hospital..

COUNTRY : India
