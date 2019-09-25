Mastermind behind Trilokpuri gas agency dacoity arrested

The Delhi Police has arrested the alleged mastermind behind the dacoity at an LPG cylinder godown in Trilokpuri in July, officials said. Based on inputs that Rahul Pandit (31) would come to Khichripur in Delhi to meet some of his associates, police laid a trap and arrested him.

He was found to be involved in more than 50 criminal cases in Uttar Pradesh, out of which 23 are of robbery, dacoity, theft and illegal possession of arms, police said. On July 24, the accused and his armed gang members had barged into the gas agency and fled with cash and valuables of the staff, a senior police official said.

Police had earlier arrested four men in connection with the case. During interrogation, the accused told police that he was released from Hapur jail, UP in January and then moved to Delhi where he formed a new gang with the men he met in the prison, the officer said.

He said he had once visited the gas cylinder godown in Trilokpuri to get his LPG cylinder exchanged and noticed that a lot of cash is stashed in the agency. Rahul Pandit told police that it was then he planned to rob the staff of the agency, the officer added.

