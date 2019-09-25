Three men arrested after shootout on Dhansa Najafgarh road

Three people were arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police after an exchange of gunfire in southwest Delhi's Dhansa-Najafgarh road on Wednesday morning, officials said. The accused were identified as Pramod, Nishant and Surjeet. Whle Pramod and Nishant were residents of Bawana, Surjeet is a resident of Rohtak.

The trio are members of Sandeep alias Dheelu's gang, police said. The incident took place on the Dhansa-Najafgarh road when the trio, who were travelling in a car from Haryana towards a hideout in South Delhi, were asked to surrender by the police. The accused opened fire at the police team. Two of the accused sustained gunshot injuries during the exchange of gunfire, a police official said.

The injured are stated to be stable, the official added. The accused were wanted in at least eight different cases including extortion, robbery, car jacking and attempt to murder.

The car used by the accused has been seized and three firearms along with ammunition has been recovered, the official said. Pramod was wanted in over nine different cases including attempt to murder, extortion and robbery. He was the prime shooter involved in the escape of Sandeep from police custody in 2018, the police said.

Surjeet was earlier sentenced to seven years in a case in Haryana, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)