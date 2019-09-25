Cop files complaint against Union minister for threatening him

A complaint has been filed against Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey at his Lok Sabha constituency here by a sub-inspector of police, whom he had threatened in full public view for sending a notice to a local BJP worker, a senior officer said on Wednesday. According to Deputy Superintendent of Police, Buxar, K K Singh, a written complaint has been lodged at Dumraon police station by Rajiv Ranjan, who is in-charge of Naya Bhojpur outpost here, in connection with the incident, which was also beamed by several news channels.

Choubey was conducting a 'janta durbar' (public court) on Monday, when a local BJP worker Laxman Dubey grumbled that the sub-inspector, who was also present at the venue, has sent him a "goonda notice". Goonda notice is issued under Section 109 of the Criminal Procedure Code to people, whose names are registered in the "goonda register" maintained by police stations to identify potential trouble-makers, who are required to furnish a bond promising good conduct.

As soon as the matter was brought to the notice of Choubey, who is the minister of state for health in the Narendra Modi government, he bellowed, "Does he look like a goonda to you? Have you ever seen a goonda? You better mend your ways or I will strip you of your uniform." In the footage aired by the news channels, Choubey can be seen flanked by supporters looking angrily at Ranjan, who was trying to explain his position to the local MP. No FIR has been registered against the Union minister so far for threatening the sub-inspector, police said.

A man of volatile temperament, Choubey has been known to have run-ins with government officials. During the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year, he had allegedly misbehaved with a sub-divisional officer over his cavalcade entering the venue of a public meeting.

"Get me handcuffed if law permits you to do so, else move aside and give way," Choubey - serving his second term as the Buxar MP - had told the official..

