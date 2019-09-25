Odisha zoo closed over demand for shifting of nearby dump yard

The Nandankan Zoological Park in the city was closed on Wednesday after local people staged a sit-in protest in front of the zoo demanding the shifting of a nearby dump yard. The protesters, led by Congress MLA Suresh Routray, alleged that dumping of garbage at Daruthenga village, close to the zoo, was responsible for spreading virus which led to deaths of four elephants in a span of one month.

Holding banners and placards, the agitators shouted anti-government slogans over the deaths of elephants and demanded safety of animals in the zoo. Routray, who had earlier raised the issue in the state assembly, said that the local people would intensify their protest if the government does not shift the dump yard which caused health problems for them living in the surrounding areas.

He said more animals and birds will die if the dumping of wastes is not stopped. Meanwhile, the authority of the Nandankanan Zoological Park has written a letter to the Central Zoo Authority (CZA), to issue a protocol following death of four jumbos after being infected by Elephant endotheliotropic herpesvirus (EEHV).

Nandankanan Zoo Director Sashi Paul said that there has been "no vaccine" to arrest the spread of EEHV and therefore, a proper protocol could help the zoo authorities to keep the animals safe. The authority is expecting a report from Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Bareilly over the death of four jumbos..

