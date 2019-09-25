Feel privileged to address Punjab Regiment: Gen. Rawat

Army Chief General General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday said it was a privilege for him to have got an opportunity to address personnel of the Punjab Regiment, the oldest regiment of the Indian Army. He was here for presenting President's colours to 29th and 30th battalions of the regiment.

It had even taken part in overseas operations in the 19th century, an Army statement said. The Punjab Regiment was also a part of the UNs Peace Keeping Missions in Sri Lanka, Lebanon and Congo.

While Lieutenant Preetpal Singh received the President's colours on behalf of the 29th battalion of the regiment, Lieutenant Kishan Goraiya received it on behalf of 30th battalion from the Army chief. The President's colours comprise a flag of a specific design given to infantry battalions, which is a symbol that embodies the spirit of those who serve under them as a regiment, the statement said.

The Punjab Regimental Centre was first raised at Loralai in 1915, subsequently moved to Multan in 1922, then to Meerut in 1929 and finally to its present location at Ramgarh in 1976, the statement said..

