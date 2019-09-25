Special pension workshop held for BSF personnel in Jammu

A special workshop for pension was organised on Wednesday by the Ministry of Personnel for the BSF personnel here. The Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) under Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions sent a team of officers who conducted the special workshop for the Border Security Force (BSF) on Pensioners' Portal at their frontier headquarters.

The workshop -- attended by over 100 officials including N N Dubey, DIG, Headquarters BSF, New Delhi and Hardeep Singh, DIG, Frontier BSF, Jammu -- educated the pension dealing staff of the force on the functionality of the system so that they can seamlessly process the pension, said the ministry in a statement. The 'Bhavishya' (future) software -- a common mandatory platform for all the central government employees for the purpose of processing pensions -- was discussed at length, the statement said.

They were also educated on Digital Life Certificate and how the same can be digitally given from the comfort of one's home, it said. Jitendra Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, had directed the department officials to send a team of DoPPW to Jammu, the ministry added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)