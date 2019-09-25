Delhi govt mulling staggering working hours in offices to tackle air pollution

The Delhi government is planning to stagger office hours in the city as one of the measures to reduce congestion and air pollution. The announcement was tweeted by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hours after his meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

"Met Hon'ble @LtGovDelhi Shri Anil Baijal ji and briefed him about the steps planned by Delhi govt to reduce air pollution, including Odd Even (car rationing scheme). "He assured us of his support and suggested that opening/closing hours of offices be staggered. The Govt will definitely implement this," Kejriwal tweeted.

A government official said that modalities of the plan will be worked out soon, adding that the measure may be temporary arrangements to reduce pollution in winters. As per rough estimate, there are over one lakh employees of Delhi government in the city. Timing of opening most government offices is between 8.30 am and 9.30 am.

After the meeting, Baijal said that he and the chief minister discussed measures to reduce air pollution and congestion in Delhi. "Met Hon’ble CM Delhi @ArvindKejriwal. Discussed measures to reduce air pollution and congestion in Delhi.

"Requested to explore amongst other measures, option of staggered opening/closing hours of offices & other establishments to reduce congestion and resultant air pollution," Baijal tweeted. According to the official, the opening and closing hours of offices will vary, but it should be eight working hours in a day.

Earlier this month, Kejriwal had announced the third edition of odd-even scheme from November 4-15 in the city among a slew of other measures to combat high-level of air pollution caused due to stubble burning in neighbouring states during winters. During the 12-day scheme, vehicles will ply alternately on odd and even dates as per their registration numbers.

