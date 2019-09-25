International Development News
Telangana: Comedian Venu Madhav passes away

Tollywood actor and comedian Venu Madhav passed away on Wednesday at a private hospital in Hyderabad where he was undergoing treatment for Kidney related issues.

ANI Hyderabad (Telangana)
Updated: 25-09-2019 19:50 IST
Venu Madhav. Image Credit: ANI

Tollywood actor and comedian Venu Madhav passed away on Wednesday at a private hospital in Hyderabad where he was undergoing treatment for Kidney related issues. Madhav was born on December 30, 1968, in Telangana's Kodad town. He started his career with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Party first and later entered into the Tollywood industry as a comedian.

He soon becomes famous because of his acting skills and worked as a comedian in many films. The veteran actor was also awarded Nandi Award by the Telangana government in the year 2006 for his contribution as a comedian to the society. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
