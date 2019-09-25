New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) These are top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm. DES9 JK-SITUATION Shutdown enters 52nd day in Kashmir Valley Srinagar: Normal life remained affected in the Kashmir Valley for the 52nd consecutive day on Wednesday with public transport off the roads even as few vendors set up stalls here, officials said. DEL55 JK-DOVAL Doval arrives in Kashmir Valley on second visit since abrogation of J-K's special status Srinagar: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval arrived here on Wednesday to take stock of the situation in Kashmir Valley and decide the future course of action for the smooth implementation of government plans after the withdrawal of special status of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

DES23 JK-AZAD People living in fear, no democracy in J-K: Azad Jammu: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday said there is no democracy in Jammu and Kashmir and people are living in fear after the Centre scrapped the state's special status on August 5. DEL67 LDALL-UP-CHINMAYANAND Shahjahanpur student arrested for extortion, BJP disowns Chinmayanand Shahjahanpur (UP): The law student who has accused former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand of rape was Wednesday arrested on charges of extortion and sent to 14-day judicial custody, police said.

DEL62 DL-UNNAO-LD AIIMS Unnao rape survivor discharged from AIIMS, to stay at hospital's hostel for a week New Delhi: The Unnao rape survivor was discharged from AIIMS, Delhi, where she underwent treatment following a car accident, sources said on Wednesday. DEL49 UP-HC-LD AZAM KHAN HC stays Azam Khan's arrest in land-grab cases Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday stayed the arrest of senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in 27 cases of alleged grabbing of land.

DES15 UP-MAYAWATI-DALIT CHILDREN MP Dalit children killing: Mayawati slams BJP, Cong govts for 'failing' to provide toilet facilities Lucknow: Terming the killing of two Dalit children in Madhya Pradesh for defecating in the open "unfortunate", BSP president Mayawati on Wednesday slammed the successive BJP and Congress governments in the state for "failing to provide proper toilet facilities". DEL74 RJ-PAKISTAN-RAJNATH Remember breakup of Pak in 1971, mend your ways: Rajnath to Islamabad Jaipur: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday reminded Islamabad about the breakup of Pakistan and the creation of Bangladesh, warning that something similar could happen in PoK if it did not mend its ways. DEL21 PB-DRONE GPS-fitted drones from Pak airdropped weapons into Indian territory Chandigarh: GPS-fitted drones capable of lifting up to 10 kg flew in from Pakistan seven to eight times to airdrop the cache of arms, ammunition and fake currency seized in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, a police probe revealed on Wednesday.

DES29 PB-KARTARPUR-AMARINDER Punjab CM to lead all-party delegation to Kartarpur Sahib on Nov 9 Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said he will lead an all-party delegation across the border to the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib--final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev--on the opening of the Kartarpur corridor on November 9. DES28 PB-MINISTER-SGPC Badals trying to "sabotage" joint celebrations of Guru Nanak's birth anniversary: Pb minister Chandigarh: Punjab Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Wednesday accused the Badal family of trying to "sabotage" the joint celebrations of the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.

DES40 HR-INLD Reaching out to farmers: INLD promises loan waiver, free electricity Kaithal (Har): In a bid to woo farmers ahead of the Haryana assembly polls, the Indian National Lok Dal here on Wednesday promised to waive loans up to Rs 10 lakh..

