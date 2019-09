The CBI has taken over investigation in the murder of BJP worker Yogesh Gowda in Karnataka's Dharwad in 2016, officials said on Wednesday.

Gowda, a BJP zilla panchayat member, was killed in his gym on June 15, 2016 by unidentified men, they said.

The CBI has taken over the probe on the recommendation of the state government, they said.

