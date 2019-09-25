Man arrested for raping stepdaughter in Gurgaon

A man was arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly raping his minor stepdaughter, a police official said. The nine-year-old went to her aunt's residence in Delhi's Uttam Nagar and told her about the incident, following which a zero FIR was registered against the accused at Uttam Nagar police station, Gurgaon police PRO Subhash Bokan said.

He said the FIR was later transferred to Gurgaon police. In her statement, the girl told the police that during her school holidays in May-June, 2019 her father sexually assaulted her at home in the absence of her mother, Bokan said.

The accused has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the officer added.

