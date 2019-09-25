Patna Metro Rail Corporation signs MoU with DMRC

A memorandum of understanding was signed here on Wednesday between the Patna Metro Rail Corporation and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation which is expected to give a boost to the construction of urban rapid transit system for the Bihar capital. The MoU was signed in presence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi and the signatory from the state governments side was Principal Secretary, urban development, while DMRC was represented by its Managing Director Mangu Singh.

The proposed project covers a total distance of 31.39 kilometres, out of which 16.94 kms fall under the "east-west corridor" and 14.45 kms under the "north-south corridor". Work on both corridors is supposed to be complete by September, 2024.

The DMRC will set up an office here and a team of officials headed by a project director will ensure completion of work within the stipulated time. The east-west corridor will have three elevated stations and eight underground ones as against nine elevated and three underground ones for north-east.

The project is proposed to be developed in an eco-friendly way with stations and depots developed on the Harit Bhavan (green building) model and equipped with solar panels for power generation..

