HIGHLIGHTS AT 2100 HRS

Following are the top stories at 2100 hours

NATION DEL67 LDALL-UP-CHINMAYANAND

Shahjahanpur student arrested for extortion, BJP disowns Chinmayanand Shahjahanpur: The law student who has accused former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand of rape was Wednesday arrested on charges of extortion and sent to 14-day judicial custody, police said.

BOM18 MP-LD-CHILDREN-MURDER

Two Dalit kids beaten to death for defecating on road in MP Shivpuri: Two Dalit children, who did not have a toilet at home, were allegedly beaten to death by two upper-caste men for defecating near a village panchayat building in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on Wednesday, police said.

BOM20 GJ-MODI

PM to declare India open defecation-free on Oct 2: Patel Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will declare the country open defecation-free on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2.

DEL68 LD DRONES

GPS-fitted drones from Pak airdropped weapons into Indian territory:police probe Chandigarh/Hisar: GPS-fitted drones that can lift up to 10 kg carried out seven to eight sorties from Pakistan to drop AK-47 rifles, hand grenades and pistols which were seized in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, according to a Punjab police probe which also indicated the weapons were to be used for terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

BOM5 DEF-MIG-3RD LD CRASH

IAF MiG trainer aircraft crashes in MP, pilots eject safely Bhind/Gwalior: A MiG-21 trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district after taking off from the Gwalior airbase on Wednesday, officials said.

DEL45 UP-LD YOGI-TRIPLE TALAQ

Yogi govt announces Rs 6,000 annual aid for triple talaq victims Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced an annual assistance of Rs 6,000 to the victims of triple talaq till their rehabilitation and said they will also get free legal aid from the state government.

DEL75 DEF-RAJNATH-PAK-LD WARNING

India took precaution in carrying out Balakot strikes, but things may change: Rajnath warns Pak Jaipur: In a warning to Pakistan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said India took "great precaution" and did not attack Pakistan or its Army while carrying out strikes on a terror camp in Balakot but things may change if the neighbouring country does not mend its ways. By Vinod Tripathi

DEL62 DL-UNNAO-LD AIIMS

Unnao rape survivor discharged from AIIMS, to stay at hospital's hostel for a week New Delhi: The Unnao rape survivor was discharged from AIIMS, Delhi, where she underwent treatment following a car accident, sources said on Wednesday.

DEL53 LD AICTE-STUDENTS-PATENT RIGHTS

Institutes should share patent rights with students for on campus inventions: AICTE New Delhi: Who deserves the credit for on campus inventions? Both the researcher as well as the institution, according to AICTE which has made it mandatory for academic bodies to share patent rights with a researcher, if the facilities of the institution are used while developing a product or a technology.

LEGAL

LGD22 SC-2NDLD AYODHYA

Ayodhya dispute: Muslim parties in SC retract statement that 'Ram Chabutra' birthplace of Lord Ram New Delhi: Muslim parties retracted their statement in the Supreme Court on Wednesday that 'Ram Chabutara', in the outer courtyard of the disputed site in Ayodhya, is the birthplace of Lord Ram and attacked the ASI report which had suggested that the structure pre-existed the Babri Masjid.

FOREIGN

FGN63 BIZ-PM-LD BUSINESS Modi pitches India as 'the' investment destination, says tax cut just beginning of long innings

New York: Fresh from slashing the tax rate for companies to lowest in almost three decades, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday pitched India as 'the' investment destination for global investors, saying reforms by his government are just the beginning of a long innings. By Yoshita Singh

FGN35 PM-3RDLD PACIFIC PM Modi announces $150 mn line of credit to group of Pacific island nations

New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a USD 150 million line of credit to the group of Pacific island nations for undertaking solar, renewable energy and climate related projects based on their requirement. By Yoshita Singh

FGN37 PAK-QUAKE-2NDLD TOLL Toll rises to 37, over 452 injured in quake in Pakistan

Islamabad: The death toll in the devastating earthquake that rattled Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and several north-eastern cities in the country rose to 37 on Wednesday as authorities stepped up rescue operations to save people trapped in debris of several toppled buildings. By Sajjad Hussain

FGN61 UK-2NDLD PARLIAMENT UK Parliament resumes amid political turmoil, Brexit crisis

London: Britain's House of Commons reconvened Wednesday, a day after the bombshell Supreme Court ruling that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had acted illegally by suspending Parliament, and lawmakers immediately demanded answers about how the suspension came about in the first place. (AP)

FGN28 TRUMP-MODI-LD WH Trump 'encourages' Modi to improve relations with Pakistan: WH

United Nations: US President Donald Trump "encouraged" Prime Minister Narendra Modi to improve relations with Pakistan and fulfil his promise to better the lives of the Kashmiri people, according to a readout issued by the White House of the bilateral meeting between the two leaders. By Yoshita Singh PTI NSD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)