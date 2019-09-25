Maha: Commandos, ultras exchange fire in Gadchiroli jungle

Police and naxals exchanged fire in Koparshi forests in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, an officer said on Wednesday. No casualties were reported.

The incident occurred on Tuesday noon when a team of C-60 commandos was conducting an anti-naxal operation under Bhamragadh division in the east Maharashtra district, a spokesperson of Gadchiroli SP office told PTI. Police recovered four rifles and a large number of items of daily use after the skirmish.

"We suspect that at least 10-15 ultras were involved in the incident. They fled the spot after C-60 commandos repulsed the attack," he added..

