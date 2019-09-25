International Development News
Maha: Commandos, ultras exchange fire in Gadchiroli jungle

PTI Nagpur
Updated: 25-09-2019 21:19 IST
Police and naxals exchanged fire in Koparshi forests in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, an officer said on Wednesday. No casualties were reported.

The incident occurred on Tuesday noon when a team of C-60 commandos was conducting an anti-naxal operation under Bhamragadh division in the east Maharashtra district, a spokesperson of Gadchiroli SP office told PTI. Police recovered four rifles and a large number of items of daily use after the skirmish.

"We suspect that at least 10-15 ultras were involved in the incident. They fled the spot after C-60 commandos repulsed the attack," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
