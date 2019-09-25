Man killed as trucks hits auto-rickshaw in Delhi

A 30-year-old marketing manager with a pharmaceutical company was killed after a truck hit the auto-rickshaw he was traveling in, along with his wife and daughter, on Akshardham flyover in east Delhi, the police said on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Saurabh Saxena. He lived in Jaitpur and worked at a pharmaceutical company as a marketing manager, they said.

Police said they were informed about the incident at around 4.50 am on Tuesday. According to the police, Saxena was traveling in the auto-rickshaw along with his wife and one-and-a-half-year-old daughter. They were on their way to their house from the railway station when the accident took place.

The auto-rickshaw driver and the deceased's family members suffered injuries and are undergoing treatment, a senior police officer said. The truck driver fled after the accident and efforts are being made to trace him, the officer said.

A case of rash driving has been registered at the Pandav Nagar police station, they added.

