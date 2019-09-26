Odisha cooperative hikes milk price by Rs 4 per litre

Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers' Federation Limited (OMFED) on Thursday announced that it will increase price of packaged milk by Rs 4 per litre. The new rate will be effective from Friday, it said.

Of the increased price, milk farmers will get Rs 3 per litre while the rest will be spent for management. The price is hiked in view of rising cost of fodder and other materials required by the milk farmers, the state- run cooperative said.

The consumers will now have to pay Rs 38 per litre of toned milk while premium or gold premium milk will cost Rs 44 per litre. With the increase in milk price, the commission for the retailers has also been increased by Rs 0.25 per litre, said OMFED Deputy General Manager (Marketing), Sambit Kumar Patra.

Patra said the government had not revised the price for the cooperative's milk since December, 2014, while other private companies have already increased price to Rs 44 per litre. Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Empowerment Arun Sahoo had recently said there was a demand from milk farmers to hike the price..

