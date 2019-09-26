Body of man belonging to business family recovered from dam

A 27-year-old man from a leading business family in the city, who had gone missing four days back, was found dead and his body was recovered from Katepurna dam near here on Thursday, police said. The deceased was identified as Amit Jaiprakash Sawal, police said, adding that it was a suspected case of suicide.

"Amit's family members had filed a missing person's report with Khadan police station ever since he went missing four days back," a police official said. A Pinjar police station official said that the deceased's body was recovered from the Katepurna dam around 11.30 am on Thursday.

"It is suspected that Amit ended his life by jumping into the dam. An emergency squad had been conducting a search operation in and around the dam for the last four days and recovered the body today," the official added. An investigation into the case is on, he said..

