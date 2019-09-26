Man held with gold worth Rs 30 lakh upon arrival from Russia

A man has been arrested at the Delhi airport upon his arrival from Moscow for allegedly smuggling gold bars and gold wires worth nearly Rs 30 lakh by concealing them in his underclothes, the Customs officials said on Thursday. The man, who landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport from Moscow, was intercepted by the officers of Air Customs (Preventive) on Sunday.

A detailed personal search of the passenger resulted in the recovery of six gold bars and four gold wires, concealed in his underclothes, weighing 794 gram, they said. The market value of the seized gold was approximately Rs 29,96,079, the officials said.

The gold bars and wires have been seized and the passenger arrested under relevant provisions of the Customs Act, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)