Former Indian hockey captain Sandeep Singh, Olympic medallist Yogeshwar Dutt join BJP

Former Indian hockey captain Sandeep Singh and Olympic medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt joined the BJP on Thursday. Akali Dal MLA Balkaur Singh also joined the BJP.

Dutt is an Indian freestyle wrestler from Haryana and won the bronze medal in the 60 kg category at the 2012 Summer Olympics. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2013 and won a gold medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. Dutt said he has long been impressed with the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who, he added, has showed that "good things can be done in politics".

Echoing his view, Singh said he will now serve the country in politics after doing so as a sportsperson. He is a former captain of the Indian national hockey team.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)