Supriyo's remark on JU V-C appointment not important: Minister Kolkata, Sep 26 (PTI Vice-chancellors (V-Cs) to state-run universities are appointed by a panel of experts and not the government, as suggested by singer-turned-MP Babul Supriyo, West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said on Thursday. Supriyo, who was heckled and gheraoed a week ago by a section of students at Jadavpur University (JU), recently said Suranjan Das has been appointed the V-C of the varsity for his proximity to the ruling TMC in the state.

The Union minister also claimed that Das "did not have the spine to take a strong decision to quell campus unrest". Slamming the BJP MP for his remark, the state education minister retorted that Supriyo has little knowledge about the procedure undertaken for such appointments.

"There is no reason to attach importance to the words of singer-MP Supriyo, who may not be aware that there is a committee of experts that decide on every such appointment," Chatterjee told reporters here on the sidelines of an event to mark the 200th anniversary of social reformer-educationist Iswarchandra Vidyasagar. Referring to a Bengali proverb 'Bonyora Bone Sundor Sishura Matrikore' (animals belong to the forests, a child in her mother's arms), indicating that one should know his place, he said, "An academician is not judged by his political leanings but his credentials." The senior Trinamool Congress leader also said that Supriyo had made the remark because his party is in the habit of "creating an atmosphere of panic and fear by intimidating people in every sphere, including education".

"They (BJP) are always threatening others, forcing them to toe the party's line," he said. Talking about West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who had, during a meeting in Siliguri, explained why he rushed to the JU campus to "rescue" Supriyo last week, Chatterjee said, "The governor has been making several comments, issuing statements. He should understand we are concerned about improving the education sector." PTI SUS RMS RMS.

