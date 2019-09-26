Robbers drop plan to loot ATM as police patrol arrives

Two robbers had to abandon their plan to loot an ATM here early Thursday morning when they saw a patrol arriving upon spotting the suspicious-looking men entering the kiosk, police said. By the time the patrol could arrive to check, the duo had fled, they said.

The robbers had entered the kiosk through the window by using a welding machine, then dabbed some chemical on the lens of the CCTV camera to blur it, the police said. On seeing the police patrol coming, the two men managed to escape, they said.

On inspection, the patrol found the window of the kiosk cut open and the camera lens smeared with some chemical. Further investigation is on, they added.

