Nashik witnesses incessant rains for third day

Heavy rains continued to lash Nashik city and parts of the district for the third consecutive day on Thursday, throwing normal life out of gear. Apart from the main city, adjoining areas such as Panchavati, Ravivar Karanja, Nashik Road, Ambad, Satpur, Indiranagar, Deolali Camp and Bhagur also received heavy rains.

Igatpuri taluka in the district was battered by the downpour, while Dindori, Sinnar, Niphad, Trimbakeshwar, Satana, Chandwad and Malegaon talukas also witnessed rainfall on Thursday. As the downpour led to water-logging, it disrupted the flow of traffic on the Mumbai-Agra national highway. It also led to disruption of services on the Central Railway (CR) tracks on Wednesday.

Several trains were stopped at different stations, causing inconvenience to the commuters. However, the services were restored by late Wednesday night. Heavy rains also led to the traffic snarls, especially in Ghoti and Igatpuri areas on Wednesday.

As the catchment areas received good rains, water from different dams in the district, like the Gangapur dam, was released into the Godavari river. While 2,284 cusec water was released from Gangapur dam, 3,216 cusec and 23,098 cusec water was released from Darna and Nandur-Madhyameshwar dams respectively on Thursday.

However, heavy rains have increased the worries of the farmers as it may damage vegetable and grape crops in the district..

