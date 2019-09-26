Hry polls: Over 23,000 bottles of illicit liquor seized

Over 23,000 bottles of illicit liquor and more than 132 kg of narcotic substances have been seized in the past five days after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force in Haryana, police said on Thursday. The poll code came into effect in the state on September 21 after the declaration of election date in the state.

Among the narcotic substances that the Haryana Police has seized include heroin, opium, poppy husk, smack and charas. The illicit liquor and narcotic substance have been seized since September 21, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk said.

He said that based on the intelligence and other inputs, police have so far seized 14,850 bottles of country-made liquor, 7,442 bottles of Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and 723 bottles of beer from various districts in the state. Over 42 kg poppy husk, a small quantity of heroin, 5 kg opium, 2 kg smack and 925 gram charas are among the seized narcotics, Virk said.

Police have also seized counterfeit currency with the face value of Rs 14.94 lakh, he said. Virk said the police will continue its crackdown on supply of illicit liquor, narcotics, illegal weapons, flow of cash and any other activity that can hamper and disrupt the election process in the state, which goes to polls on October 21.

"Close coordination is being maintained with law enforcement agencies of neighbouring states to keep a close vigil at interstate 'nakas'," he said. Virk said that 73,758 licensed arms have so far been deposited by the people in police stations across Haryana.

He said elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure free, fair and peaceful conduct of polling in the state.

