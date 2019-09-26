Kerala to host global meet on trends in tourism studies

The success story of transforming Kerala as an established global tourist destination will form the theme of discussion at the International Conference on Global Trends in Tourism Studies, beginning here on Saturday. Being organised by the Kerala Institute of Tourism and Travel Studies (KITTS), the two-day meet is being held as part of the Pearl Jubilee Celebrations of KITTS with the support of Kerala Tourism, India Tourism and UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will inaugurate the programme, a release said here Thursday. The conference is conceived against the backdrop of India being the host country for UNWTO World Tourism Day Celebrations with the theme of the year as "Tourism and Jobs: A better future for all." It would begin with a plenary session on "A Retrospective Journey on 30 Years of Kerala Tourism." PTI UD VS VS.

