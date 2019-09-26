2 killed in lightning strike

International Development News
PTI Jaipur
Updated: 26-09-2019 19:36 IST
Two people were killed and four injured on Thursday after they were struck by lightning in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said. The victims, who were working in fields, had took shelter under a tree due to sudden rainfall when the incident occurred, SHO of Bhindar police station Puna Ram said.

The deceased were identified as Bhaira Gurjar (65) and Shankar (50). The injured have been admitted to a hospital in Udaipur. He said the matter was registered under CrPc section 174 and the bodies were handed over to their family members after post-mortem.

COUNTRY : India
