L-G reviews progress of Delhi master plan 2041

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday reviewed the progress of Delhi master plan-2041 and said it should have a "transformative agenda" to give high quality liveable environment, and sustainable and resilient infrastructure. In a tweet, Baijal said the Master Plan Delhi-2041 should endeavour to make it the culture capital which also offers economic opportunities and high-quality living.

The Delhi Development Authority is preparing the MPD-2041 and senior officials of the agency were present at the review meeting. In another tweet, Baijal said the new master plan should be a simple and demystified document aligning provision of infrastructure with uniform distribution of greens and public spaces.

In July 2017, the DDA signed an MoU with the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) for preparation of the master plan. After the MoU was signed, the DDA had said the NIUA would engage national and international experts for developing MPD-2041.

