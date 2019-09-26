Quick reaction teams to be deployed in Katra for upcoming Navratras

Ahead of the commencement of Navratras, authorities have decided to put in place joint quick reaction teams in Katra, the base camp of Mata Vaishnodevi cave shrine, even as patrolling has been intensified in the area in view of the festivity. Inspector General of Police (Jammu Zone) Mukesh Singh presided over a security review meeting at Katra in view of the Navratra festival which attracts huge rush of pilgrims to Vaishnodevi shrine, a police spokesperson said.

The IGP asked the officers to ensure that security around Katra town is fully strengthened to ensure effective checking and frisking round the clock. Joint quick reaction teams (QRTs) of the CRPF and police should be deployed on all entry points to react immediately in case of any exigency, he said.

In view of the present security scenario, a thread bare discussion was held to ensure elaborate police and security arrangement on the eve of Navratra festivals, the spokesperson said. Singh issued necessary directions to the district police officers and CRPF to keep vigil on anti-national and anti-social elements.

After the meeting, the IGP took stock of arrangements on ground in Katra town including Tarakote Track where security has been beefed up.

