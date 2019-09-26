International Development News
MP: Three children drown in quarry in Hatunia village

Three children in Hatunia village drowned in a quarry on Thursday while taking bath.

ANI Indore (Madhya Pradesh)
Updated: 26-09-2019 20:30 IST
Police and the locals at the quarry in Hatunia village on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Three children in Hatunia village drowned in a quarry on Thursday while taking bath. The deceased have been identified as Danish, aged 10 years, Alfaz and Shahid, aged 11 years.

" Around 10-12 children were taking a bath in the quarry but three of them went to deep waters and drowned. We are finding out the owner of the quarry and we will investigate if there is a case of negligence," the police stated. The three deceased belong to the same family.

"The children went to take a bath without informing us. We started to look for them and we recovered their bodies from the quarry," stated Javed, a maternal uncle of the three children. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
