BSF chief visits border areas, reviews Kartarpur corridor work

BSF Director General V K Johri on Thursday visited the Dera Baba Nanak border and reviewed the work related to the Kartarpur corridor. He also toured some sensitive border areas in Pathankot's Bamiyal sector.

Senior BSF officials said Johri, along with ADG Surender Panwar, DIG Rajesh Sharma and Inspector General Mahipal Yadav, visited two most sensitive locations--Simbal Scoll and Dinda outposts-in the Bamiyal Sector. He also held an hour-long meeting with senior BSF officials in Madhopur Cantonment.

V K Johri, a 1984-batch IPS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, is a former RAW officer and was recently appointed the Director General of the BSF. His visit was seen quite significant in Punjab as a terror module was busted by the Punjab Police recently.

The Bamiyal sector is a sensitive area as terrorists had used the route to attack the Pathankot air base in 2016. Officials said the BSF chief was briefed about the work being carried out for the Kartarpur corridor.

He instructed the officials to augment the vigil along the international border, officials said.

