NDMC installs three plastic bottle crushing machines in Karol Bagh

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has installed three plastic bottle crushing machines in the Karol Bagh area as part of its efforts to discard single-use plastic, officials said on Thursday. These machines will first crush plastic bottles and then recycle, they said.

"The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has installed three plastic bottle crushing machines at Ajmal Khan Road in Karol Bagh. A total of five plastic bottle crushing machines would be installed in the area," the NDMC said in a statement. This is an initiative by the corporation towards eliminating single-use plastic in areas falling under its jurisdiction, officials said.

People can put used plastic bottles into the crushing machine, and for each bottle a person will receive some points which can be redeemed through PayTm on phone, the statement said. Deputy Commissioner of Karol Bagh Zone Akriti Sagar and other senior officials of the corporation were also present on the occasion.

