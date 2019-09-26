Man shot at in Delhi over old enmity

A man was shot at in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur area on Thursday evening over old enmity, police said. The victim was identified as Mohammad Hasan, a native of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

According to police, the man sustained a gun shot injury in his back. He was initially taken to the GTB Hospital but when his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to another hospital. During investigation, it was revealed that both Hasan and the accused were the residents of the same village in Bulandshahr, a police official said.

According to police, enmity was the reason behind the incident. A case was registered and efforts were underway to nab the accused, police added.

