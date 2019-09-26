Influencing EC decision using power is problematic: Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday questioned the Election Commission's decision to defer the by-polls to 15 Assembly constituencies in the state. Taking to Twitter, Siddaramaiah said, "We don't mind the postponement of elections till the disqualification of MLAs are upheld in SC but influencing EC's decision using power is problematic. Hope it is a fair decision!!"

The senior Congress leader also raised apprehension on the recent visit of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa to New Delhi stating that it might have influenced the poll body's decision. "Is the decision of EC a result of BS Yediyurappa's Delhi visit?" he said.

During the hearing in the Supreme Court, the Election Commission told the three-judge bench headed by Justice NV Ramana that it would defer the by-polls to 15 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka till the top court takes a decision on 17 disqualified MLAs, who were seeking interim relief to contest the by-polls. The by-polls were scheduled to be held on October 21 and the result was supposed to be announced on October 24. (ANI)

