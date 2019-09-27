Tamil Nadu Fishermen Federation urges govt to hasten efforts for locating missing fishermen

Tamil Nadu Fishermen Federation has appealed to the Central government for taking speedy action for locating the fishermen who reportedly went missing after leaving on a boat from Oman Island. Reportedly eight fishermen went missing on September 14 after leaving from Oman Island and they did not return to the shore.

The missing fishermen include four men from Namputhalai village, Ramanathapuram district namely - K Karmagam, K Kasilingam, Ramanathan and R Kasilingam, one from Kanyakumari--Thiyagarajan and three others from Bangladesh. "Earlier this month, eight fishermen who were working as fishing labourers ventured into the sea and reportedly went missing due to adverse weather conditions," said Karunamoorthy, District Secretary, Tamilnadu Fishermen Federation.

"These fishermen have not returned yet. Although the search operation is being carried out. We urge both State and Central government to take up this matter and put in more efforts to search for the missing fishermen. The government must ensure that they return safely to their homeland, "he added. The Tamil Nadu Fishermen Federation has appealed the Central government to take speedy action in order to search the missing fishermen. (ANI)

Also Read: Portugal's Moura pays tribute to cod fishermen at Milan Fashion close

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)