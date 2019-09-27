Delhi Cong leader files contempt plea against DDA on Ravidas temple demolition

Delhi Congress working president Rajesh Lilothia on Friday filed a contempt petition in the Supreme Court seeking action against the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for demolishing Ravidas temple at Tughlakabad in South East Delhi. Ravidas temple was demolished by the DDA on the Supreme Court's directions on August 10.

The Intervention Application (IA) filed by Lilothia, said the temple was "purportedly" demolished on the court's directions and submitted that the order, in fact, nowhere "directs for the demolition". "Let the premises be vacated by tomorrow and structure be removed by the DDA with the help of the police," the petition quoted the court's order.

The petition said the DDA not only demolished the temple with "any specific orders" but also took away the idols and dried out the holy pond. "It is rather surprising that the holy pond was dried out, which was not having any unauthorized construction and also not violative of norms for notified forests," the application stated.

The petitioner said the removal of idols, and the desecration has "anguished the crores of followers of Guru Ravidas" and sought the court's direction for restoration of the idols and permission to pray at the holy site until Guru Ravidas temple is reconstructed. Seeking immediate restoration of the pond, the petitioner urged the court to take "strict action against all officials who desecrated the holy place, without any specific orders".

Lilothia has prayed for enforcement of the right to worship with respect to erstwhile temple. His application, filed through advocates Ashok Basoya and Ragini Nayak, cited the Delhi government's affidavits before the Delhi High Court to submit that the temple was not a part of the list of unauthorized religious places.

Lilothia's matter is likely to be listed on September 30, along with the main pleas listed for hearing before the court. (ANI)

