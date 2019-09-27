Two arrested for possession of arms in Thane

Two men have been arrested from the city for illegal possession of arms, including swords, the police said on Friday. A police team raided a room at a residential locality in the Kisan Nagar area at around 7 am, and seized four swords and as many choppers.

The occupants of the room, identified as Piyush Devnath (36) and Sujit Chuva Pathak (30), were arrested, the police said. An offence has been registered against the duo under relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Bombay Police Act, they added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)