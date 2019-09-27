Kerala: LDF's Mani Kappan wins Pala bye-polls

Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate Mani C Kappan registered a win in the Pala assembly by-polls by a margin of over 2,900 votes. The counting of votes was taken up on Friday morning. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Kappan had bagged 54,137 votes by around 2:28 pm. However, United Democratic Front candidate Advocate Jose Tom did give him a tough competition tailing him with 51,194 votes.

An estimated voter turnout of 71.43 per cent was recorded at 176 polling booths spread across the Pala constituency in the bye-polls held on September 21. A total of 13 candidates were in the fray, including Tom Jose of United Democratic Front, Mani C Kappan of Left Democratic Front and N Hari of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The bye-election was necessitated in Pala following the death of Kerala Congress (M) leader KM Mani in April this year. He had represented Pala constituency for over 50 years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)